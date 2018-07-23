The Splash Zone 7/23/18: Thanks For The Memories Coach Sparano

Back in 2008, I was a sophomore in high school and was never really into watching or following football. I’m not sure how I ever became a Miami Dolphin fan as a kid, but they were my team despite not watching football. I remember browsing on the computer the day after the Dolphins demolished the New England Patriots with the wildcat offense. For whatever reason, that day is when I decided I was going to start watching Dolphins football.

2008 will always be near the top of my Dolphins list. It was the year where I fell in love with football. Thanks to Tony Sparano and his team, they helped kick start something I love to talk about daily, no matter how bad the Dolphins are.

Football has become such a huge part of my life now and I get to write about the team and sport I love. Coach Sparano is one of the reasons I fell in love with this team. He was passionate and fiery and he loved this game. Thanks to him, I found my love football. So thank you Tony Sparano for showing me the way and the memory of the 2008 season. Rest in peace coach.

