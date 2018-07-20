The Splash Zone 7/20/18: Dolphins Look To Exceed Expectations

The national media is making the Miami Dolphins sound like the second coming of the Cleveland Browns. “They lost Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh, no way they win 3 games!” Mostly everyone believes the Dolphins are not going to win a lot of games this year or in the foreseeable future. This team heading into the season has way more talent then the 2016 that made it to the playoffs. I just don’t see this team being as bad as everyone is making them out to be.

Watch Miami Dolphins exceed brutally low expectations in 2018 | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have been brutalized by national NFL media estimations (and public perception) as the season nears, with one new ranking putting Miami last at No. 32 in projected success over the next three seasons.

Jason Taylor, Sam Madison bullish on Dolphins’ chances with Ryan Tannehill at QB | The Daily Dolphin

WELLINGTON – Make sure not to count former Dolphins cornerback Sam Madison among those who think the Miami Dolphins would be wise to part ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Danny Amendola: Gase is one of the guys, Belichick is like a principal – ProFootballTalk

Danny Amendola left the Patriots for the Dolphins in free agency this offseason, and he's already feeling the difference in coaching styles. Amendola said on the Comeback Szn podcast that playing for Dolphins coach Adam Gase is like playing for a friend, while playing for Patriots coach Bill Beli...

AC In The AM: The Wait Is Just About Over

The long, very hot, offseason is about to officially come to an end. The Dolphins will return to the practice field next Thursday, intent on continuing a growth process that began during the workouts of spring.

Miami Dolphins: What they’re now worth is eye-opening | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins are the 25th-most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to Forbes. The Dolphins are worth $2.575 billion, which outranks some other notable franchises such as the Green Bay Packers (2.55), Boston Celtics (2.5), Manchester City (2.474), Arsenal (2.

