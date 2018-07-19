The Splash Zone 7/19/18: Dolphins Think Kiko Alonso Can Play Better

Kiko Alonso had an up and down year last year and seemed to be constantly picked on when in pass coverage. Alonso appeared in every game last season and recorded 115 tackles, which was second on the defense. Some of the mistakes weren’t all Alonso’s fault as the whole defensive unit was a mess with communication issues all season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins think Kiko Alonso “can play better” – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are getting linebacker Raekwon McMillan back in the lineup this year after he tore his ACL in the first preseason game of his rookie year and the hope is that his presence provides a boost to the team's defense. McMillan isn't the only player they think can help on that front.

Stephen Ross

Miami Dolphins Owner: Stephen M. Ross net worth, political donations | SI.com

Learn about Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, including how he made his wealth, his education and more.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Healthy quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes command for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

(Note: This continues a series in Daily Dolphin spotlighting members of the team individually. In addition to reliving highlights and lowlights of the past season for each, we'll provide analysis and criticism, plus take a look at how each player fits -- or doesn't fit -- into the team's plans ...

Dolphins Running Backs

Running back rankings: Ezekiel Elliott tops backfield renaissance - NFL.com

The running back position is having a renaissance, with game changers like Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley leading the way. Who are the top 32 backs heading into the 2018 season? Gregg Rosenthal provides his rankings.

Former Dolphins

Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor talks St. Thomas Aquinas | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive lineman Jason Taylor speaks about his time with the team and working as an assistant coach at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, where he is coaching a few Miami Hurricanes commits.

Dolphins Offseason

Five reasons why the Dolphins will make the 2018 NFL playoffs - NFL.com

Can a healthy Ryan Tannehill lead Adam Gase's Miami Dolphins back to the playoffs? Adam Rank presents five reasons to feel good about the Fins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Minkah Fitzpatrick and rest of rookies report - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have opened their 2018 training camp - technically. The team used an NFL rule this year that allows them to have rookies report to the team a week earlier than the veterans...

Miami Dolphins 2018 roster: Quincy Redmon breakdown - The Phinsider

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series continues with another look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. This series takes a (nearly) daily look at the Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster, looking at each...

Dolphins updated uniforms fix a lot of issues - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins unveiled a series of adjustments to their uniforms this offseason, including a darkening of the orange and a removal of much of the marine blue from the look. They basically...

Tony Sparano and Lousaka Polite, Memorialized, in One GIF - The Phinsider

If you were on Dolphins sabbatical in 2010, I got the whole season covered for you in one GIF.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.