The Splash Zone 5/9/18: Stephen Ross And The Dolphins Draft

Stephen Ross stirred up quite a bit of drama yesterday. Reports came out the the Miami Dolphins owner had wanted to trade back in the first round to accumulate some draft picks. But he had to be persuaded to take Minkah Fitzpatrick. When you think about it, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier just bet their futures on Fitzpatrick because if he doesn’t work out they’re going to be shown the door. However, Fitzpatrick was considered one of the safest first round picks and wasn’t even supposed to be there when the Dolphins picked at #11.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was at least initially hopeful his team would trade down in the first round rather than draft Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick and was unsure about the team's second- and third-round selections.

Two sentences about the Dolphins, buried deep in an NFL notes column in The Boston Globe, have caused all kinds of ripples around the league and South Florida, but nowhere should those ripples be actual waves more than in Davie.

The bad news for the Dolphins is they’ve lost a lot of stars over the past year. The good news is that the stage is wide open for a new one to step in, especially on offense. Running back Kenyan Drake is a good bet to be next. Miami drafted Drake in the third round, No.

The Miami Dolphins are going to massively overachieve or go through some massive changes next offseason. Bettors and pundits believe another losing season is in store.

I'm not a sports bettor, as evidenced by a recent venture to Las Vegas highlighted by a tribute performance to The Beatles in which circus-trained acrobats dazzled the crowd with incredible feats of athleticism. It was really good.

The Dolphins remain confident in their revamped roster and have not said anything publicly or privately indicating they believe they are in a rebuilding year or tanking for a high draft pick. The rest of the world seems unconvinced.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins used their 2018 first-round draft choice to select Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The move gives them a player who can be used in multiple ways, from being a...

The Miami Dolphins used the 2018 NFL Draft to add talented players to positions of need, with a lot of that focused on the tight end position - both stopping opposing tight ends and improving their...