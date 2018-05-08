The Splash Zone 5/8/18: Nick Saban’s Thoughts On Minkah Fitzpatrick

When Nick Saban’s name is brought up around Dolphins fans, there’s normally a lot of resentment towards the former Dolphins head coach who bolted from the team years ago. But there is no denying that Saban develops some great players at Alabama. The Miami Dolphins recently drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has even been referred to as “Saban’s son”.

How Nick Saban feels about Miami Dolphins’ Minkah Fitzpatrick | The Daily Dolphin

Nick Saban's Miami Dolphins tenure didn't exactly work out the way anyone would have liked, but he is arguably the greatest coach in college football history and he is a straight-shooter with NFL officials when it comes to his prospects.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill back at top of Miami Dolphins depth chart - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The Dolphins didn't draft a quarterback, which means they are counting on Ryan Tannehill in 2018.

Dolphins Roster

How deep or weak is your Miami Dolphins 2018 roster? | The Daily Dolphin

This is pretty much it. The Dolphins have added a few, lost a few (stow those #23, #14, #93 and #51 jerseys deep in closet) and are pretty much through free agency and the draft. Vegas isn't convinced. But the games aren't played in Vegas (at least not yet).

