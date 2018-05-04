The Splash Zone 5/4/18: Dolphins Among “Losers” Of The Draft

According to the experts, the Miami Dolphins did not do well in this year’s draft. This is mainly because the Dolphins did not select a quarterback. But all offseason long we’ve heard how Ryan Tannehill is the guy and Adam Gase made sure to hammer that point.

2018 NFL Draft: NFL.com puts Miami Dolphins among “losers” | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins feel good about what the mined out of the NFL Draft this year, but not everyone agrees with them. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper gave them his worst grade, and an NFL.com draft breakdown classified them as one of this year’s “losers.

Miami Dolphins land Detroit DT Akeem Spence for late-round 2019 pick | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins worked to fill a need at defensive tackle Thursday by trading with Detroit for Akeem Spence, who earned a raise via incentives that the Lions decided to take back. The Dolphins will send a 2019 late-round pick to Detroit.

Miami Dolphins’ Darren Rizzi summoned to NY for safer kickoffs meeting | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most respected special teams coaches in the NFL, Darren Rizzi, and so it was no surprise that he was among those invited to an important league meeting about kickoff safety in New York on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins agree to terms with 12 rookie free agents | Miami Herald

Every Dolphins training camp, there's an out-of-nowhere rookie who makes the team. Who will it be this year?

The Splash Zone 5/3/18: Best Player On The Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Why was Stephone Anthony’s fifth-year option declined? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins declined to pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Stephone Anthony’s rookie contract, effectively making the 2018 season the final year on his first deal. Why would the...

Don’t Sleep On Charles Harris - The Phinsider

I really like what the Dolphins have done this offseason; any time your favorite team makes the kinds of moves you want them to make and acquires the kinds of players you want them to acquire,...

Dolphins trade for defensive tackle Akeem Spence - The Phinsider

The Dolphins have added a veteran defensive tackle to compete for a starting position.