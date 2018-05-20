The Splash Zone 5/20/18: Dolphins Begin Spring Practices On Tuesday

When Ryan Tannehill takes some snaps under center in practice, he will have a new supporting cast around him. When Tannehill was under center last year, Mike Pouncey was his center and he still had Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi. All three are gone and have been replaced. The Miami Dolphins will begin their practices on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see how they manage Tannehill who will be practicing for the first time since training camp. If Tannehill doesn’t practice much, it means the coaches can get a closer look at David Fales, Brock Osweiler, and Bryce Petty.

What to expect when Miami Dolphins start spring practices Tuesday | The Daily Dolphin

Almost one year ago to the day, Ryan Tannehill was declaring himself and his knees "100 percent" and "totally normal." Tannehill made it through organized team activities, but did not last through training camp, his season ending with an anterior cruciate ligament torn in practice.

Cornell Armstrong: The Pride Of Bassfield, MS

After the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, Cornell Armstrong got a congratulatory tweet from one of the best cornerbacks in team history, Patrick Surtain.

Perkins: Dolphins must get top-shelf production from these three positions to have successful 2018 season | Analysis - Sun Sentinel

There are three positions the Miami Dolphins must get quality production from this season, and they’re the three positions the franchise has its longest Pro Bowl droughts – quarterback, linebacker and tight end.

Ranking every Miami Dolphins head coach: You know who’s No. 1, but who’s No. 11? | The Daily Dolphin

I was talking with Alex Donno of WQAM-560AM on Thursday night when we somehow got onto the subject of the worst coaches in Dolphins history. Alex asked whom I rated at the bottom but, being the kind of guy he is, blurted out my answer before I could beat him to the punch.

