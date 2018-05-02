The Splash Zone 5/2/18: Undrafted Free Agents To Keep An Eye On

The Miami Dolphins have had a pretty successful run at finding some undrafted talent. Like last year, Chase Allen was a contributor and Matt Haack became the teams starting punter. But there a two undrafted free agents to keep an eye on this offseason. Mike McCray and Jalen Davis were two of the highest rated undrafted free agents.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins 2018 undrafted free agents: 2 highest-touted players | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins have secured commitments from at least 12 undrafted free agents, though they are unannounced and always subject to change. But don't underestimate the impact an undrafted player can make.

Dolphins WR Danny Amendola pens letter to undrafted players | Miami Herald

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola went undrafted in 2008 out of Texas Tech. Ten seasons later, he is still in the league and has two Super Bowl rings. He wants other undrafted players to know it's not the end of the road.

Five Things To Know: Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins’ allocation of salary cap space shows plan for 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

The most exasperating misfortune the architect of a football roster can experience is not getting his money’s worth. The Dolphins are painfully familiar with that frustration.

10 Players Miami Dolphins passed on in 2018 NFL Draft | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins filled some key needs at tight end and linebacker, and added one of the best players in the draft, who happens to play safety. But are there some players Miami might well have been considering when they went another direction? Of course.

Who are the most expensive Miami Dolphins players in 2018? | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins have their roster mostly in place for the offseason, though they will explore some options after June 1, and it’s clear which positions they’re prioritizing based on the money they’re spending.

