The Splash Zone 5/17/18: Will The No-Huddle Finally Work?

When Adam Gase arrived here in 2016, he wanted to implement a no-huddle offense. The team tried at the beginning of 2016, but it just wasn’t working and Gase has to adjust his offense. The team believed they could implement the no-huddle last season, but the injury to Ryan Tannehill derailed that idea. Fast forward to now and Gase may finally get his wish as he believes Tannehill fully understands what Gase is doing with his offense.

Why the Miami Dolphins are serious about no-huddle, uptempo this time | The Daily Dolphin

The last time Ryan Tannehill was quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, the team finished last in the NFL in offensive plays per game. The last time Tannehill was Miami's quarterback, the Dolphins had given up on a preseason plan for a no-huddle, up-tempo, high-octane offense in favor of a more ...

Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill wasn’t worried about Dolphins drafting a quarterback – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins visited with the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and they talked to Ryan Tannehill before the draft about what it would mean for his future if they chose a quarterback in the first round. But Tannehill wasn't concerned.

Dolphins think Danny Amendola’s work ethic is making the whole team better – ProFootballTalk

Danny Amendola has only been a Miami Dolphin for two months, but he's already making a difference. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on PFT Live that Amendola, through his effort in offseason workouts, has shown other players what a championship-level effort looks like.

