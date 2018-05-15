The Splash Zone 5/15/18: Will A New Coordinator Help DeVante Parker?

After being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2015 draft, DeVante Parker has not lived up to expectations mainly due to not being healthy. Parker has flashed the ability to take over a game, but has just been way too inconsistent these past couple seasons. New offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains is still high on Parker and believes he can help him become a star receiver in this league.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Can new Miami Dolphins OC Dowell Loggains make DeVante Parker a star? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Dolphins are still waiting for a breakout season from former first-round pick DeVante Parker, and his coaches and teammates are always quick to defend him by pointing out how much injuries have held him back.

Dolphins Secondary

Matt Burke sinking teeth into ways Minkah Fitzpatrick can sharpen Miami Dolphins’ D | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Noted world traveler and thrill seeker Matt Burke hasn’t settled on this summer’s excursion yet, but he did recently take a swim with hammerhead sharks.

Dolphins’ Minkah Fitzpatrick calm while teams skipped him in NFL Draft | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — As general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins set their board in advance of last month’s NFL Draft, they pegged Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as a top-five talent.

Dolphins Offseason

AC In The AM: Draft Class Has Impressive Look

Some first impressions of the eight Dolphins’ draft picks after meeting them up close during the just completed rookie camp.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Brock Osweiler or David Fales? - The Phinsider

Who should the Dolphins’ commit to as the team’s backup quarterback for the 2018 season?

90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Leonte Carroo - The Phinsider

Every year, following the NFL Draft and the signing of undrafted free agents, we take a look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster player-by-player. We take a look at the player’s performance last year,...

Where do you watch Dolphins games? The search for Dolphins bars - The Phinsider

We know there are Miami Dolphins fans all over the United States - and the world. But, we do not always know where to meet them. You are traveling outside South Florida in the fall, and you want to...

Insider look at Miami Dolphins sixth round draft pick Cornell Armstrong - The Phinsider

Late in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins were looking to add quality depth to the roster. After picking up potential starters throughout the first-two days of the selection process, day three...