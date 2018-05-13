The Splash Zone 5/13/18: Dolphin Coordinators Meet With Media

The three coordinators of the Miami Dolphins met with the media yesterday and discussed a variety of subjects. Darren Rizzi talked about his new kicker that the team added through the draft and addressed the team’s punt returner situation with Jarvis Landry gone.

Five new ideas from Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Dolphins’ offense has been one of the worst in the NFL the last two years, which is maddening for coach Adam Gase since that’s his specialty. After two choppy seasons and a significant reworking of the roster, he’s looking for a breakthrough this year.

Dolphins Running Backs

Rookie RB Kalen Ballage says he can do it all for Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Kalen Ballage checks every box on Adam Gase’s list of necessities for a running back. He’s fast, he’s driven by a perceived snub in the recent NFL Draft and he’s got the versatility to do whatever the Dolphins dream up for him.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins TE Durham Smythe: UM fans broke Notre Dame’s bus window | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Tight end Durham Smythe, a fourth-round draft pick of the Dolphins, can expect a warmer welcome at Hard Rock Stadium than the last time he was there. Smythe played at Notre Dame, which isn’t exactly popular in the Miami Hurricanes’ stadium.

Dolphins Defense

What Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Saturday | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Highlights of Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke's chat with the media on Saturday: On replacing Ndamukong Suh: "Organizations have to make decisions on certain things. ... That's part of the business." Says he's excited about DLs anyway.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins rookie LB Jerome Baker ready to show his size is fine | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Jerome Baker’s heard it his whole life. Even when he was dominating youth leagues and high school football, everyone kept telling him he was too small. And at every turn, he’s quieted those concerns.

Meet the Miami Dolphins LB from Gomer (really, Gomer, Ohio) who piles on the laughs | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The most entertaining player on the Dolphins might be a guy you’ve probably never heard of, from a town you’ve definitely never heard of, but with stories you have to get a load of. Quentin Poling’s the name. Linebacker who played at Ohio.

Dolphins Special Teams

Dolphins need punt returner:Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, anyone else? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Dolphins never clearly stated how they divided up punt returns between Jarvis Landry and Jakeem Grant, but they appeared to lean toward Landry when they were backed up and Grant when there might be more room to run.

