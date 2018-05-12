The Splash Zone 5/11/18: Is David Fales The Dolphins Answer At Backup Quarterback?

Matt Moore is gone meaning the Miami Dolphins will have a new backup quarterback for the first time in years. David Fales, Brock Osweiler, and Bryce Petty will be competing for that spot during the preseason. But it appears Fales might have the edge as Adam Gase really liked what Fales did against the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the season. Though the final play was a game ending interception, Fales showed enough to perhaps be the teams backup heading into the season.

David Fales might win the Miami Dolphins backup QB job | Miami Herald

What seemed like a failure of an outing for David Fales against the Buffalo Bills last season is actually the performance the Miami Dolphins view as a reason the quarterback could win the backup job.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki: ‘I’m going to get where I need to be’ as blocker, too | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The pun was unintentional but still too good to not point out. Mike Gesicki, a second-round draft pick whom the Dolphins are counting on to fill an age-old need for a receiving threat at tight end, probably would have been drafted even higher than 42nd overall if not for a knock on ...

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Minkah Fitzpatrick: Goal is ‘legendary player in the NFL’ | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Minkah Fitzpatrick was talking about what it will mean to him to purchase a home for his parents, considering his family once lost a home to Hurricane Irene. "It's going to be their home," Fitzpatrick said Friday, on his first day reporting as a Dolphins defensive back.

Dolphins Rookies

Dolphins rookies Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker resume college battles | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—The Dolphins’ second- and third-round draft picks faced each other in college, and they’re about to spend the next month and beyond going head to head again.

Miami Dolphins 2018 rookies receive uniform numbers | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins are hosting 21 rookies for minicamp this week, and with Organized Team Activities beginning May 22, they'll need uniform numbers. They won't get helmet decals most likely, but numbers are a necessity.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins go into 2018 with the roster Adam Gase wanted all along | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Adam Gase probably wouldn’t call this the roster of his dreams, but the 2018 version of the Dolphins looks like the one he’s been wanting since he took the job two years ago. For better or worse, and he absolutely believes it’s for the better, this is the group Gase wants.

AC In The AM: Gase Sees A More Complete Roster

There are so many things to take away from what Adam Gase said on Thursday, his first press conference since the draft. But foremost, as he enters year three, is a strong belief that this roster is now the closest it has been to the level he is searching for.

