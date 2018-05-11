The Splash Zone 5/10/18: Adam Gase Meets With The Media

The Miami Dolphins head coach met with media yesterday before the rookie minicamp kicks off this weekend. Adam Gase talked about how he’s comfortable with this quarterback room and would not go through another Jay Cutler experiment if Ryan Tannehill were to go down again.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he likes his revamped roster, and that includes the quarterbacks who will compete this summer to back up Ryan Tannehill.

Gase: Dolphins won’t need an outside quarterback if Tannehill gets injured again – ProFootballTalk

Last year, the Dolphins had to scramble when quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore an ACL during training camp, luring Jay Cutler out of retirement. If Tannehill gets injured again this year, Cutler won't be back. “No. Nope.

What Adam Gase saw in rookie RB Kalen Ballage’s film | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Dolphins used a fourth-round draft choice obtained in the Jay Ajayi deal to obtain another running back capable of eye-opening plays. Rookie Kalen Ballage of Arizona State begins his pro career at rookie minicamp this week.

Dolphins see limitless role for refined version of RB Kenyan Drake | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Adam Gase has always envisioned Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake as a player who could be an overwhelming threat in his offense if he could get his act together. Now that he has, apparently, it’s time for him to live up to that.

WR Kenny Stills is Miami Dolphins’ ‘homerun’ threat for 2018 season | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Adam Gase won’t say it and he doesn’t have to. Everyone knows Kenny Stills is the Dolphins’ best receiver. As the team progresses toward the upcoming season without Jarvis Landry and without certainty of what DeVante Parker will become, Stills is the offense’s best chance wh...

Adam Gase: Dolphins’ DeVante Parker approaching offseason with purpose | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been reading a book about legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, according to a person close to Parker. It's all about realizing the commitment it takes to become great.

Adam Gase: Why the Miami Dolphins doubled down on draft TE’s | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Why did the Miami Dolphins use second and fourth round draft choices on tight ends? Well, the Dolphins really, really need tight end help. And they really, really liked Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

Adam Gase: Miami Dolphins aren’t moving safety T.J. McDonald to linebacker | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Safety T.J. McDonald is going to remain safety T.J. McDonald. Dolphins coach Adam Gase swatted down speculation that McDonald could be moved to linebacker Thursday, a move that had been speculated to make way for first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to team with Reshad Jones at...

Midway through Phase Two of the offseason program, Head Coach Adam Gase is pleased with what he has seen from his veterans so far this spring.

