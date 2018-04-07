The Splash Zone 4/7/18: Second Round Targets For The Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins second round pick last year was Raekwon McMillan and didn’t play one down in the regular season. McMillan was placed on injured reserve after his first preseason game and the Dolphins will be excited to get him back on defense. The Dolphins need to add a tight end at some point, the earlier the better and the second round would be perfect to hopefully land on the draft’s top tight ends.

2018 NFL Draft: Five second-round targets for Miami Dolphins at No. 42 | The Daily Dolphin

The longer the NFL Draft goes, the more difficult it becomes to predict which players will still be around and which positions teams feel they need to address. The second round is still a reasonably stage as far as figuring out who’s going to be available.

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Hurricanes TE Chris Herndon has big upside | The Daily Dolphin

Chris Herndon refused to consider that a season-ending knee injury his senior year at the University of Miami would derail his dreams. He’s been fighting his way back from it for months, and as the NFL Draft nears, it looks like he’s in the mix to be picked.

Miami Dolphins schedule visits with Ohio State's Denzel Ward | Miami Herald

The Dolphins continue to book predraft visits with prospects that interest them. NFL teams can schedule 30 of those with non-local players.

Dolphins draft preview: Florida State safety Derwin James | Miami Herald

Derwin James can do it all. Will he do it all for the Miami Dolphins? He might be too talented to pass up if he is on the board at 11.

Denney Brings Consistency and Leadership To The Team

As Head Coach Adam Gase was wrapping up nearly an hour of answering questions at the coaches breakfast at the 2018 NFL meetings in Orlando, a reporter decided to have a little fun.

