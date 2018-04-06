The Splash Zone 4/6/18: Searching For A Quarterback

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins would like to draft a quarterback in this years draft. Many fans are making sure to express their desire in adding one of the top quarterback prospects, mainly Baker Mayfield. But the only way this will happen is if the Dolphins trade up or one of the top four QB’s somehow falls to them at #11. If anything, the Dolphins will likely add one on the second or third day of the draft.

Miami Dolphins search NFL draft for a quarterback

The Miami Dolphins’ search for a quarterback more likely will lead the team to picking a player in the second or third round than early in the NFL draft.

Tannehill 'pushing hard' to be better than ever, Gase says

The Dolphins’ late-season collapse was Adam Gase’s primary motivation to make wholesale changes to the team’s roster.

Miami Dolphins draft preview: Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith

Georgia’s Roquan Smith is everything the Miami Dolphins’ linebackers need. He’s fast. He’s physical. And he makes plays. He could be a top target for the NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins 2018 NFL Draft: Kyle Lauletta the next Jimmy Garoppolo?

Finding a quality quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft will probably require the Miami Dolphins to do some digging. It’s unlikely an obvious talent will still be around when they pick at No. 11 overall, leaving them to scour the next tiers of prospects for a hidden gem.

The Splash Zone 4/5/18: Do Miami Dolphins Prefer Josh Rosen Over Baker Mayfield?

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, Pick #8

