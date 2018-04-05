The Splash Zone 4/5/18: Do Miami Dolphins Prefer Josh Rosen Over Baker Mayfield?

If the Miami Dolphins want one of the draft’s top quarterbacks, they’re going to have to spend a pretty penny to move up and draft one. Or perhaps a video similar to Laremy Tunsil’s will be released on draft day and one of those quarterbacks can fall to the Dolphins. All offseason, we have heard how much Adam Gase and Dolphin fans would love to have Baker Mayfield on this team. But what if he isn’t the #1 choice? According to one report, Josh Rosen may be at the top of the list.

Dolphins draft preview: UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen | Miami Herald

We have to consider the possibility that the Dolphins are trying to make people believe they want Baker Mayfield when they really want Josh Rosen.

Adam Gase

Dolphins’ Adam Gase using “brutal honesty” in offseason evaluations | The Daily Dolphin

One of the biggest challenges a coach and front office can face in the NFL is being honest with themselves about where they stand. It’s easy for the Dolphins or any other team to convince themselves they’re only a piece or two away from contending because every team wants to believe that.

Dolphins Running Backs

Perkins: Dolphins thrive at drafting RBs, but it's not a top need this year | Analysis - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins have been good at drafting running backs. Three of the last four RBs they drafted became starters. RB isn't a top priority in this draft, but Miami could select one in the later rounds.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Who is the massive offensive tackle the Miami Dolphins just signed? | The Daily Dolphin

It’s never a bad idea to bring in gigantic offensive linemen, even on a trial basis, and the Dolphins picked one up today in Roubbens Joseph. Joseph is a 23-year-old project who was with the Ravens last offseason but failed to make their roster.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins' Quinn worried about sacks, not brain tumor | Miami Herald

Robert Quinn has overcome a brain tumor and a major back injury. But is he the same player he was early in his career?

Miami Dolphins: How brain tumor affects Robert Quinn | The Daily Dolphin

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn is living with a tumor on the right side of his brain. In 2007, Quinn was told by doctors that he would never play football again. But even more importantly, Quinn learned his health could be in immediate, serious danger.

Robert Quinn felt shocked, betrayed by trade to Dolphins – ProFootballTalk

As the Rams shake things up in L.A., adding big-name pieces as they pursue big-time results (on the field and at the cash register), they'll be forced to make tough decisions about some of the players who were perceived to be key components of the team.

Dolphins Secondary

Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson to visit Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Miami continues booking its 30 permitted pre-draft visits.

Dolphins Offseason

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad | Version 1.0 | The Daily Dolphin

All I know is, quarterbacks are always drafted higher than we think. And running backs and safeties have a tendency to slide. All I know is, the Dolphins have a need at: linebacker, defensive tackle, quarterback, running back and tight end.

Miami Dolphins future can be salvaged | Miami Herald

The NFL’s best teams are proactive rather than reactive, and it would be wise for the Miami Dolphins to adopt this approach.

