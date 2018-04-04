The Splash Zone 4/4/18: Changing The Miami Dolphins Culture

Heading into this offseason, the Miami Dolphins made plans to change up their coaching staff and roster. Adam Gase added his guys to his coaching staff and added players that have a history of winning. Some big names had to be cut loose though. Maybe they were part of the problem, maybe they weren’t, we’ll never know.

Adam Gase: Miami Dolphins have serious plan to teach, study and learn better | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — It was five days before Halloween, and it was frightening. The Dolphins hadn't just lost again on national television; they had been humiliated, 40-0 at Baltimore. Coach Adam Gase was embarrassed. He seemed stunned. And he seemed determined.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins to host visit with Washington State quarterback | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins continued to closely examine quarterbacks expected to be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins changed their minds on Mike Pouncey | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins initially planned to keep Mike Pouncey and then a late-night phone call from the San Francisco 49ers changed everything.

Miami Dolphins to host UCLA prospect Kolton Miller Wednesday | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are looking for at least one more developmental lineman. The Dolphins, hoping to emerge from the draft process with at least one more offensive lineman worthy of a roster spot, are flying UCLA tackle Kolton Miller to team headquarters for a visit on Wednesday, according to a league source.

Dolphins Special Teams

It’s Walt Aikens’ turn to serve as leader of Miami Dolphins’ special teams | The Daily Dolphin

Although he saw limited duty in the secondary, Michael Thomas was a mainstay on the Dolphins’ special teams the past four seasons, even earning Pro Football Focus’ special teams player of the year honors in 2017.

Dolphins Offseason

2018 Miami Dolphins schedule: What requests did they make to NFL? | The Daily Dolphin

All teams are welcome to submit scheduling requests to the NFL before it finalizes its plan for the season, but it’s unpredictable whether any of those can be accommodated.

2018 NFL Draft: Five first-round targets for Miami Dolphins at No. 11 | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins are in a complicated position with three weeks left until the NFL Draft. They haven’t addressed urgent needs at linebacker and tight end in free agency, and it’s starting to look like the No. 11 pick isn’t high enough to land one of the top-tier quarterbacks.

