The Splash Zone 4/30/18: Did The Dolphins Really Need To Add A Quarterback?

Heading into the draft, many believed the Miami Dolphins would be adding a quarterback. Well the Dolphins threw that script out the window as the team didn’t draft a single one. Would the Dolphins have drafted Josh Rosen if he was there at 11? We’ll never know. Ryan Tannehill is Adam Gase’s guy and that wasn’t going to change with a rookie shot caller. The team obviously felt the David Fales and Brock Osweiler would be better than any of the quarterbacks drafted after the first round.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Did the Miami Dolphins really, really need to draft a quarterback? | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — It can be said that when the Dolphins were on the clock with the 11th overall pick, all four of the top quarterbacks were gone. And that is true.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2018 NFL Draft: ESPN’s Mel Kiper crushes Dolphins for not picking QB | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins accomplished a lot in the NFL Draft, but the most notable omission from their picks was a quarterback. With Ryan Tannehill yet to prove himself as above-average and there being reasonable concerns about his knee, the team is flying toward training camp without much of a safety ne...

2019 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins could revisit quarterback position | The Daily Dolphin

Long before this year’s NFL Draft, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he was comfortable with the prospect of not taking a single quarterback. It seemed obvious that Miami would take somebody at the position, but he warned against assuming that.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Who cares if second-rounder Mike Gesicki can’t block? Miami Dolphins need receiving threat at TE | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — After Penn State routed Rutgers 35-6 late last season, Matt Millen, an analyst on the Big Ten Network and a former Nittany Lion, slammed into tight end Mike Gesicki in ways that the Scarlet Knights could not.

Dolphins tight end battle should be fierce with added talent | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins got next to nothing from their tight ends last year. That must (and should) change after adding Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in the NFL Draft.

Dolphins 2018 Draft

Evaluators offer sharply different views of Dolphins' draft | Miami Herald

One prominent analyst raved about the Dolphins draft, while two others gave Miami tied for the worst grades of any team.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/29/18: Dolphins 2018 Draft Class - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2018 NFL Draft Grades: Dolphins strong after full draft - The Phinsider

The NFL Draft has come and gone, with all 256 players selected. The Miami Dolphins added eight players during the three day selection process, addressing many of their needs, while picking up some...

There’s kicker drama in South Florida - The Phinsider

In the span of 24 hours, the Dolphins went from having zero kickers on the roster to having two, but which will remain?