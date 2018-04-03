The Splash Zone 4/3/18: Will Ryan Tannehill Run Much In 2018?

When things weren’t going well in the pocket, Ryan Tannehill was able to move the ball with his legs when things got dicey. But after two injuries to the same knee, wouldn’t it be wise to limit the running done by the quarterback? Tannehill is that guy that is going to give you everything he has and will do anything to help this team win. He’s not going to be afraid to run the ball, as long as that knee doesn’t hinder him too much.

Will it be wise for Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill to run much in 2018? | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins obviously have a plenty riding on Ryan Tannehill’s arm next season, but what about his legs? More specifically, will the knee injury that has kept him out since December 2016 affect either his ability or his willingness to use his running ability? “I know it feels like for...

Will Miami Dolphins’ plan for even ball distribution succeed? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Adam Gase was discussing how, exactly, the Miami Dolphins plan to replace all those Jarvis Landry catches. If you weren't keeping count, or didn't happen to notice, Landry caught 84, 110, 94 and 112 passes in his first four seasons, which is more than, well, anybody has ever done...

2018 NFL Draft: Christian Kirk could be Dolphins’ next Jarvis Landry | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins have short-term answers at slot receiver thanks to the modest free agent signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, but it’s possible neither of them will be a mainstay. Amendola appears to be nearing the end of a long career, and Wilson is still trying to establish himself.

Minkah Fitzpatrick could solve many of the Dolphins' draft needs | Miami Herald

Could the Dolphins finally solve their years-long inability to cover the tight end? Minkah Fitzpatrick could be the answer.

Miami Dolphins 2018 NFL draft needs, prospect fits: More D-line help?

After parting ways with Ndamukong Suh, the Miami Dolphins have a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line.

The Splash Zone 4/2/18: A Contract Extension For Cameron Wake? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Denver Broncos, Pick #5 - The Phinsider

The Denver Broncos are now on the clock

State of the Team: Pre-Draft Edition - The Phinsider

What is the state of the Miami Dolphins at each position before the 2018 NFL Draft?