The Splash Zone 4/28/18: Dolphins Day 2 Selections

The Miami Dolphins finally addressed their need at tight end. After the failed Jordan Cameron and Julius Thomas experiments, the team drafted Mike Gesicki in the second round. Gesicki is an incredible athlete and will be a HUGE threat in the redzone.

The Dolphins also addressed another need at linebacker with the selection of Jerome Baker.

The Dolphins have a tight end. After years of draftees and free agents that didn't work out, Miami chose Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki tonight in the second round of the NFL Draft. Gesicki went No. 42 overall, making him the Dolphins' highest-picked tight end since 1974.

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins selected outside linebacker Jerome Baker of Ohio State in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker, 6-foot-1, 229 pounds, can play alongside former Buckeyes teammate Raekwon McMillan and veteran Kiko Alonso. The Dolphins might also be able to use T.J.

DAVIE — If Mike Gesicki does not live up to his status as a high second-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins, it won't be because he's not a good enough athlete. Gesicki is an incredible athlete. At 6-foot-6, 247 pounds, Gesicki covers 40 yards in 4.54 seconds.

The Miami Dolphins picked Mike Gesicki to play as a tight end in Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Gesicki played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Mike Gesicki has a chance to be the answer to the Dolphins' long-term question at tight end. Miami selected him in the second round Friday.

DAVIE — It’s safe to say football is Mike Gesicki’s favorite sport today. As far as the Dolphins are concerned, it had better be. Gesicki, a tight end from Penn State, was taken by the Dolphins in the second round of the NFL Draft to finally fill a hole amid recent failures with Juli...

With the 42nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins took Mike Gesicki out of Penn State. Get to know the Dolphins new 6’6” tight end with five fast facts: [RELATED: Will Miami Dolphins second rounder Mike Gesicki do Jimmy Graham-like things?] 1.

The Miami Dolphins picked Jerome Baker to play as a linebacker in Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Urban Meyer.

While Jerome Baker has speed, there's concern about his ability to defend the run.

Jerome Baker was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round on the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are five things you probably don't know about the Fins' newest linebacker: 1.

LeBron, Muschamp firing steered Miami Dolphins’ Jerome Baker away from UF, to Ohio State | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — Jerome Baker is going to continue his football career in Florida after all. It’s just a few years later than planned. Baker was an Ohio standout who originally committed to play for the Florida Gators, going so far as to don a Gators visor to announce his choice.

The Dolphins need team speed on defense. Jerome Baker should help with that. They took the Ohio State linebacker in Round 3.

The Miami Dolphins' haul on Day 2 of the NFL Draft: A tight end they hope will be an offensive force a la Rob Gronkowski, and and outside linebacker they hope makes up for his frail physique with speed and athleticism.

Drafting Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a safe choice for the low-risk Miami Dolphins, but this was the draft to boldly go after their quarterback of the future, and the Fins passively stood pat. This was a first round of missed opportunities.

Some initial thoughts on the selection of Alabama defender Minkah Fitzpatrick:

The Dolphins drafted more than a great football player in Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. They selected a survivor.

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins drafted defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, in part, because they learned he carried himself with an NFL maturity as a college freshman.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback room took a hit Friday when NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jay Cutler is expected to retire for the second time in as many seasons.

