The Splash Zone 4/27/18: Dolphins Select Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been described as a swiss army knife. He has experience as a safety, slot corner, and as a nickle linebacker. Fitzpatrick will play safety alongside Reshad Jones, meaning T.J. McDonald may be moved to linebacker. The Dolphins could have went with Tremain Edmunds to fill a need, but decided to go with the better value.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins draft Fitzpatrick, going with value over need | Miami Herald

Minkah Fitzpatrick unexpectedly slipped to the Dolphins at 11, and Miami pounced, taking one of the draft's highest rated players.

Miami Dolphins draft Minkah Fitzpatrick | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, needing help covering receivers and tight ends in the middle of the field, drafted Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dolphins Draft

2018 NFL Draft: 5 things to know about Minkah Fitzpatrick | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2018: Grade the Miami Dolphins' pick of S Minkah Fitzpatrick

So-called NFL experts are always offering up their grades of teams after the draft.

BREAKING: 2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins select Minkah Fitzpatrick | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Fitzpatrick, 6-foot, 204 pounds can play safety or outside cornerback or slot cornerback.

Dolphins miss out on QB, take Minkah Fitzpatrick in first round | Miami Herald

Quarterbacks were all the rage in Thursday's first round. The Dolphins could use one. But Miami played it safe in the NFL Draft by settling for Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick as their No. 1 pick.

Analysts offer positive reviews on Dolphins' pick of Fitzpatrick | Miami Herald

Analysts largely praised the Dolphins' pick of Minkah Fitzpatrick, but his target numbers were significantly worse last season than in 2016.

For Miami Dolphins, addition of DB weapon Minkah Fitzpatrick a stunning coup | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — There was a lot of talk about chess pieces and Swiss Army knives at Miami Dolphins headquarters on Thursday night. And with good reason. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a weapon.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/26/18: Who Will Be The Newest Miami Dolphin? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Mock Draft - Final Edition - The Phinsider

Hey guys, happy draft day. Literally one of my favorite days of the year, I am very excited to enjoy the first round of the NFL Draft tonight. Bittersweet, with the day of the draft upon us, I...

NFL Draft 2018: Big board for Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

It is Draft Day! The months of preparation, speculation, rumors, and guesses will come to an end tonight, with the first 32 picks of the three-day selection process coming over about 3.5 hours....

2018 NFL Draft Miami: Dolphins first pick Minkah Fitzpatrick immediate Twitter reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. The move gives the team a free safety who has the ability to play all...

Miami Dolphins 2018 draft results: First round pick brings Minkah Fitzpatrick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have made their first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, adding safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama. The move gives the Dolphins a player with a ton of flexibility, able to play...