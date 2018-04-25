The Splash Zone 4/25/18: Dolphins Pick Up DeVante Parker’s Fifth-Year Option

The Miami Dolphins decided yesterday that they would pick up the fifth-year option for wide receiver DeVante Parker. Entering his fourth year with the team, Parker hasn’t lived up to the hype despite all the praise he received last offseason. He has been inconsistent and has struggled to stay healthy. Hopefully he can turn it around this season.

Dolphins to pick up DeVante Parker’s fifth-year option – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are among the teams with decisions to make about 2019 options for their 2015 first-round picks before May 3 and they've made their call. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have decided to exercise their option on wide receiver DeVante Parker's contract.

Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross questioned in Kaepernick collusion case – ProFootballTalk

The parade of NFL owners to the hot seat continues. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has become the latest prominent witness in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Kaepernick's lawyers questioned Ross under oath on Tuesday.

Dolphins Linebackers

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins LB targets other than Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins need to come away from this NFL Draft with a starting outside linebacker. The most likely choice at 11th overall would be Roquan Smith of Georgia or Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech.

Dolphins Draft

2018 NFL Draft: Top 7 Miami Dolphins mocked draft picks | The Daily Dolphin

We're going to say the most likely scenario is the Miami Dolphins drafting linebacker Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds with the 11th overall pick. But that's certainly not the consensus.

Miami Dolphins list of possible first-round draft picks | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have a list of about 12 names from which to pick the player they would likely pick with the No. 11 overall selection in the NFL draft on Thursday.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Palm Beach Post’s Jason Lieser | Version 4.0 | The Daily Dolphin

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, which means the Dolphins will have their board set no later than Tuesday in preparation for all the wild wrinkles that can happen when teams start trading and prospects start sliding. The biggest mystery remains whether they’ll take a quarterback, be it at No.

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins prepare for Round 1 surprises, snags | The Daily Dolphin

The NFL Draft always seems predictable right up until the teams actually start making picks. Then it gets crazy. Highly thought of players fall, and a supposed “reach” goes early.

