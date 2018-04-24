The Splash Zone 4/24/18: Dolphins Will Fill Needs With Best Player Available

The Miami Dolphins have been saying they will draft the best player available when the team makes their selections. But the team will also draft for need. When the Dolphins make their first round selection, they will be taking the best player available, but also filling a team need. The Dolphins will have players ranked, with some players ranked a bit higher due to the fact he will fill a team need.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins draft will address needs | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins tell fans they want to draft the best player available, but built into that ranking is what the team needs, so it is right to say the Dolphins also draft for need.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

If Miami Dolphins look hard enough, they can find QB talent at No. 11 (and well beyond) | The Daily Dolphin

You know the Dolphins are committed to Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback in 2018. You also know they currently have the No. 11 pick in this week’s draft. And you know this quarterback class, supposedly four deep, could be spoken for by the time Miami’s on the clock.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins draft profile: Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch | Miami Herald

Boise State's Leighton Vander Esch is a no-doubt first-round pick. And he might go as high as 11 to the Dolphins, although they might like him more should they trade back in the first round.

Dolphins Draft

Draft analysts offer Dolphins' best option in first round | Miami Herald

Four evaluators weighed in on who the Dolphins should select among players who could be there at pick 11. One analyst said Miami cannot stay at 11.

2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins can make it fun by picking a playmaker | The Daily Dolphin

It’s been at least a few years since a Dolphins’ draft energized the fan base, and this week might finally bring some excitement. There’s drama surrounding what will happen with the No.

NFL Draft will affect several Dolphins veterans | Miami Herald

Several Miami Dolphins veterans will emerge from the NFL Draft with a bit more clarity about their potential roles or in some cases, chances of making the team.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/23/18: Would The Dolphins Move Up To #2 For Baker Mayfield? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Mock Draft 2018: Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft 3.0 - The Phinsider

It is just three days until the NFL Draft finally arrives and we officially move from mock drafts to the actual selection process. But, that also means we have three days to make sure we are...

NFL Draft 2018: Miami Dolphins first round picks over last ten years - The Phinsider

The NFL Draft will finally arrive this Thursday, with the Miami Dolphins picking 11th in the first round. Last week, we took a look at the last ten years of the 11th overall pick, with players like...

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick #28 - The Phinsider

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the clock...

Miami Dolphins draft needs 2018: Breaking down the roster - The Phinsider

The NFL calendar is down to just the last few days before the 2018 Draft kicks off. While everyone wants to use a "best player available" method to draft, that does not really exist. Neither does...