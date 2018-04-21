The Splash Zone 4/21/18: What Makes Sense For Dolphins If They Don’t Go Quarterback?

The Miami Dolphins are in a good position to land a pretty good player next week in the draft. Many fans and pundits believe the Dolphins will go quarterback, but that would require the team to either trade up or hopefully one of them falls to #11. But if the top four quarterbacks are gone, that means there is a handful of top players for the Dolphins to choose from.

Picking 11th overall is a great situation for the Dolphins in next week’s NFL Draft, regardless of who gets taken in the 10 spots ahead of them.

As the draft approaches, analysts throughout the country keep adjusting their projections, but the names most often associated with the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft remain the same.

Barring an unexpected slide by one of the elite quarterbacks in next week’s NFL Draft, the Dolphins will shift into a search for someone with a less recognizable name.

A few points to make about the Dolphins' 2018 schedule, released Thursday: Can we have a little variety? No, the AFC East has not annexed a few more teams. You may have thought it did because the same bunch of teams seem to pop up on Miami’s schedule every year or so.

ESPN has varying predictions for Miami Dolphins' 2018 season | Miami Herald

ESPN released its NFL team predictions for the 2018 season, compiled by its writers. Miami Dolphins writer Mike Rodak pegged the Dolphins as an 8-8 team. The other writers, based on how they pick their team's record, has Miami at 2-14.

2018 NFL schedule release: December matchups critical for Miami - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

How the Dolphins fare against tough teams in December will determine whether Miami is ready to return to the postseason.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The NFL schedule was released last night, slating all 256 regular season games. While looking at the schedule for when each team plays another club and when the bye week is schedule for each...

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock...