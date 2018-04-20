The Splash Zone 4/20/18: Dolphins 2018 Schedule And Updated Uniforms

As you can tell by the picture, Ryan Tannehill approves of the new/updated Miami Dolphin uniforms. The team removed the navy blue border around the numbers and replaced it with bright orange. The colors really pop out, they look great.

Also, the Dolphins 2018 schedule was released. It was a big day for the team!

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

First look at new Miami Dolphins Nike uniforms for 2018 NFL season | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins’ roster will look dramatically different this season with some notable stars exiting and their uniforms will undergo a bit of a change as well. That makeover isn’t nearly as drastic.

2018 Dolphins schedule: Game-by-game look at Miami’s upcoming season | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins have known their opponents for the upcoming season for months, leaving only the question of when those games would take place. Timing and sequence matter quite a bit in NFL scheduling.

Dolphins Running Backs

C.J. Anderson not currently in Miami Dolphins plans | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have been interested in running back C.J. Anderson and would have gladly added him this offseason if he'd been available earlier. But timing and Denver's unwillingness to release the running back ended that opportunity.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins likely to pick up DeVante Parker’s fifth-year option | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins are likely to pick up DeVante Parker's fifth-year option. Why? Because it makes too much sense not to. Teams usually exercise the option in cases where the player is not a total bust. And despite what you may think about Parker, he's not a bust. At least not yet.

Former Dolphins

Inside The Numbers: Alumni Edition

The Dolphins will be honoring six prominent alums — Vernon Carey, Chris Chambers, Jeff Cross, A.J. Duhe, Brandon Fields and Paul Soliai — by signing them to ceremonial one-day contracts Thursday.

Dolphins Offseason

NBC's Collinsworth, ex-GM Dominik evaluate Dolphins' additions | Miami Herald

NBC lead NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik share their thoughts on the Dolphins' offseason personnel moves.

2018 NFL Draft: Who can Miami get with the Landry/Ajayi picks? | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins have two fourth-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and neither started out as their own. The Dolphins obtained the 23rd pick (123rd overall) from the Cleveland Browns in the Jarvis Landry deal.

AC In The AM: One Week To Go

The pre-draft press conference came and went on Wednesday afternoon and I’d like to tell you that the wisdom imparted by Executive VP Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier provided a clear indication of what the Dolphins hope to do with the No. 11 overall pick.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/19/18: Tannenbaum and Grier Meet With Media - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2018 schedule: Strength of schedule puts Dolphins in middle of league - The Phinsider

The NFL will release the full schedule for the 2018 season tonight, slotting all 256 regular season games over a 17 week span this fall. The teams each club will face is already known, however, as...

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots, Pick #23 - The Phinsider

The New England Clam Chowders are on the clock...

USA Today NFL agent poll ranks Mike Tannenbaum among least trusted executives - The Phinsider

NFL agents do not trust Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum. That seems to be the takeaway from an article published by USA Today on Thursday. In the...

Dolphins uniform changes 2018: A ‘historically modern’ update for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins unveiled their new look for the 2018 season on Thursday, with only minor adjustments to the look the team first started using in 2013. As expected, the team did not make major...

NFL schedule 2018 release: Miami Dolphins leaks and rumors - The Phinsider

The NFL is expected to release the 2018 schedule at 8pm ET tonight, but that does not stop rumors and leaks from happening between now and then. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins portion of the...