The Splash Zone 4/2/18: A Contract Extension For Cameron Wake?

According to reports, the Miami Dolphins have discussed the idea about extending Cameron Wake. Wake just turned 36 in January and it doesn’t look like he will be quitting anytime soon. Wake has been a huge part of the Dolphins defense since he has been here and should remain a big part for the next couple of years.

Defensive end Cameron Wake turned 36 in January, but it doesn't look like the Dolphins are ready to start thinking about life without him in the lineup. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have had internal discussions about extending Wake's deal through the 2019 season.

Stephen Ross awakened critics again this week when asked if owning an NFL franchise is harder than he thought when he purchased the Dolphins in 2009. “A lot harder than I thought it might be,” he said.

ORLANDO—It turns out there is no chapter in the instruction manual for coaching an NFL team that explains how to handle a hurricane turning your season upside down before it even starts.

