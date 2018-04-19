The Splash Zone 4/19/18: Tannenbaum and Grier Meet With Media

With the NFL Draft a week away, it was time for Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier to do their annual meeting with the media before the draft. The duo discussed about trading up in the draft and what they thing about this years draft class.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

What Miami Dolphins think of this NFL draft class | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins are slotted to draft 11th in the upcoming NFL Draft and of course they may move up and of course they may move down.

Dolphins Running Backs

How much does Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore have left to offer? | The Daily Dolphin

The first running back to touch the football in the Adam Gase era was Arian Foster. Foster ran right, gained eight yards, was tackled by Kam Chancellor of the Seahawks. And that was about the end of the Arian Foster era.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins want to add a coverage safety | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are curiously interested in adding a coverage safety, and that begs questions whether the starting safety tandem of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are not quite what the team envisioned when both were signed to big contracts.

Dolphins Draft

Miami Dolphins invite Stoneman Douglas students, family of slain coach to announce draft picks

The Miami Dolphins have invited members of the Parkland, Florida, community to announce their selections on the third day of next week's NFL draft, a team spokesman told ESPN.

Miami Dolphins mulling draft options, could move up from 11 | Miami Herald

The NFL Draft is next week. Between now and then, expect the Dolphins to work the phones, looking to move either up or back

2018 NFL Draft: Inside the Miami Dolphins’ process for making picks | The Daily Dolphin

DAVIE—While vice president Mike Tannenbaum and general manager Chris Grier sat in the Dolphins’ auditorium giving the vaguest possible answers about their plans for next week’s NFL Draft, Adam Gase was locked into an office upstairs scrutinizing film of prospective picks.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/18/18: Frank Gore Wants To Contribute And Be A Leader - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

2018 NFL Mock Draft 7.0 - The Phinsider

Hello Phinsider nation, with the draft getting very close, I am going to be shortening my descriptions on each pick in order to get a couple more editions in before the draft is upon us.

In this...

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills, Pick #22 - The Phinsider

The Buffalo Turds are now on the clock...