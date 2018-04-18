The Splash Zone 4/18/18: Frank Gore Wants To Contribute And Be A Leader

Age is just a number. At the young age of 34, Frank Gore returns home to Florida and is looking to become a leader with his new team. Gore is planning on showing Kenyan Drake how he works on and off the field. There is no doubt that Gore will be a great mentor, the guy has put up Hall of Fame numbers and he’s still playing.

DAVIE — The last time Adam Gase had an up-close look at what Frank Gore can do, Gore was churning up 1,409 yards from scrimmage for the San Francisco 49ers.

DAVIE — Frank Gore knows what you’re thinking. OK, maybe not you, specifically, but “you,” as in many of you out there. He’s the former University of Miami hero who in a perfect world would have been drafted by his hometown Dolphins, which he thought would happen way back in 2005...

Danny Amendola attends Super Bowl press conferences often.

Miami Dolphins' leadership to come from newcomers Amendola, Gore

