The Splash Zone 4/16/18: Why Danny Amendola Left The New England Patriots

For years, Danny Amendola took pay cuts to stay with the New England Patriots. Heading into free agency, the Miami Dolphins offered a contract that was better than what the Patriots had offered to the wide receiver. Amendola called Bill Belichick the best coach ever, but expressed that the coach was way to difficult to deal with at times.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Danny Amendola surprised many by leaving the Patriots to sign a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins. He explained his rationale to ESPN. | Miami Herald

Amendola: New England's contract offer didn't 'come close'

Dolphins Running Backs

Frank Gore wants to show Kenyan Drake a few things – ProFootballTalk

Frank Gore is back in Miami, but he's not ready to retire. The Miami native and University of Miami alum signed with the Dolphins for his 14th NFL season and he plans to put that experience to use as more than just a ballcarrier in head coach Adam Gase's offense.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Bobby McCain outlines his plan to make wins, dollars pile up | The Daily Dolphin

AVENTURA — Cornerback Bobby McCain had a good season last year for the Dolphins. Random people say that. Coach Adam Gase says it. McCain doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to hear it.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins players react to rampant roster revisions | The Daily Dolphin

AVENTURA — Bobby McCain was thinking about how Ndamukong Suh is gone now, and as McCain is a defensive back, he was looking at it from the perspective of a Los Angeles Rams defensive back. The combination of Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald at defensive tackle should be — lethal.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 4/14/18: Adam Gase Obsessed With Josh Rosen? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio - Interview w/ Kyle Crabbs of NDT Scouting and talking NFL Draft - The Phinsider

This week on Phinsider Radio, we talk with Kyle Crabbs of NDT Scouting about the upcoming draft and who would be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins. We also lay out the Dolphins draft plans as we are hearing it.

The Phinsider Community 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers, Pick #17 - The Phinsider

The LA Chargers are now on the clock...

Miami Dolphins offseason training program: Danny Amendola catching passes from Ryan Tannehill - The Phinsider

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins are looking to find a way to replace some of the...

Why I’m A ‘Tannemaniac’ Now - The Phinsider

The 2018 NFL season will be, by all accounts, a career-defining one for Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Long one of the most enigmatic and controversial players in franchise...