The Splash Zone 4/14/18: Adam Gase Obsessed With Josh Rosen?

As has been discussed, the Miami Dolphins, and many fans, would love to draft a quarterback in the first round. Baker Mayfield has been the pick, but he and the rest of the top quarterbacks are expected to be gone by #11. But Adam Gase has his eyes on a different quarterback and that guy is Josh Rosen. Some see Rosen as the best quarterback in the draft, some see him falling. The draft is always crazy and full of surprised, we’ll find out in two weeks.

Dolphins Running Backs

AVENTURA — Frank Gore has rushed for more than 14,000 yards in his NFL career and Kenyan Drake has noticed. "I feel like I can't wait to get started with Frank," Drake said Friday, before the Dolphins Cancer Challenge Celebrity Golf Tournament.

AVENTURA — Kenyan Drake knows he's going to have more carries this season than he's ever had as a Miami Dolphin, and so he's taken action. Drake revealed Friday he added five to 10 pounds since the season ended.

Dolphins Offensive Line

AVENTURA — Jesse Davis of the Miami Dolphins was quite solid when thrust into the lineup at guard or tackle last season, heavily exceeding expectations. But Davis has higher expectations for himself. In fact, on Friday, he was blunt about his 2017 performance.

Dolphins Secondary

AVENTURA — It’s a plot straight out of Vince McMahon’s resurrected XFL: Bobby McCain and Danny Amendola go after each other during a game, with the result being an ejection and $9,000 fine for McCain.

