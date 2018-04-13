The Splash Zone 4/13/18: Dolphins Showing Interest In Kenny Vaccaro

The Miami Dolphins safety situation is kind of curious. After the season was over, it was believed that Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald would be the Dolphins starters. But that doesn’t appear to be the case as some people speculate that the Dolphins could draft a player, like Derwin James. The team is showing interest in free agent Kenny Vaccaro, who was with the New Orleans Saints for five seasons. Vaccaro is still one of the top free agents available.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly receiving a visit from safety Kenny Vaccaro. Vaccaro spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after being drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins need defensive tackle help after losing Ndamukong Suh. Could Florida's athletic Taven Bryan be the answer in the NFL Draft?

The Dolphins’ decision to part with Jarvis Landry is resulting in a savings of $1.1 million per year for the next several seasons. Landry and the Cleveland Browns are completing a five-year, $75.5 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

