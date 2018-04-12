The Splash Zone 4/12/18: Dolphins Sign Terence Garvin

The Miami Dolphins are one step closer to the Super Bowl with the signing of linebacker Terence Garvin. The Dolphins needed some depth at linebacker, and he plays on special teams which is a plus.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins signing linebacker Terence Garvin – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins added some special teams help and linebacker depth as they tweak the roster before the draft. Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are signing linebacker Terence Garvin.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins bringing in Wyoming's Josh Allen for a visit | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have interest in selecting one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft if one of them falls to the 11th pick.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins meeting with Dallas Goedert, Hayden Hurst – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins cut Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano is a free agent, which means Miami is without two players who saw 1,138 offensive snaps between them during the 2017 season. That's led many to predict that the Dolphins will be taking a tight end in the early part of the draft later this month.

Dolphins Offseason

PFF Draft Room - Miami Dolphins | NFL Draft news and analysis | Pro Football Focus

PFF's Jordan Plocher & Eric Eager explore the recent patterns and success of the Miami Dolphins draft selections from 2013 to now

2018 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper selects a safety for Miami Dolphins in three-round mock | The Daily Dolphin

Safety? We're talking about a safety? With the understanding that the well-compensated safety duo of Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald did not translate as well to the regular season as it did the practice fields, the Miami Dolphins have so many needs more pressing than safety.

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins preseason schedule | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins play three teams they lost to last year according to the preseason schedule released on Wednesday.

