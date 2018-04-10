The Splash Zone 4/10/18: Is Luke Falk The Most Realistic Option?

We all know the Miami Dolphins will be looking for a quarterback in the draft, we’re just not sure where though. Many fans would love for the team to trade up and draft one of the top quarterback prospects or hope one of them falls to them at #11. But right now, we’re probably looking at the Dolphins selecting a second or third day quarterback, someone like Luck Falk.

2018 NFL Draft: Is Luke Falk most realistic Miami Dolphins QB option? | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Gase wants the Miami Dolphins to draft a quarterback and so they'll draft a quarterback. But it may very well not be one of the names you hear talked about on NFL Network's Path To The Draft.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins draft preview: Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds | Miami Herald

The Dolphins might keep it in the family with the 11th overall pick and take Tremaine Edmunds, whose dad Ferrell was Miami's third-round pick 30 years ago.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins, looking for kicker, audition Auburn's Carlson | Miami Herald

Miami would prefer to find Cody Parkey’s replacement in the NFL Draft. Parkey signed with the Chicago Bears, leaving the Dolphins without a kicker.

Dolphins Offseason

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Palm Beach Post’s Jason Lieser | Version 3.0 | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins are in the home stretch of their NFL Draft preparation, which includes preparing for every possible scenario. They make all the hypothetical decisions they might face in advance, which coach Adam Gase says turns the actual draft into an easy process.

10 Best Miami Dolphins NFL Draft picks of last 10 years | The Daily Dolphin

General manager Chris Grier has led the last two Miami Dolphins NFL Draft war rooms, but he's also played a key role as former director of college scouting, a role he held from 2007-2015.

