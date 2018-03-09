The Splash Zone 3/9/18: Jarvis Landry Finally Signs Franchise Tag

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s just more Jarvis Landry news. The wide receiver finally signed the franchise tag. It’s a one year deal for $15.982 million and this also means the team cannot rescind the tag. The Dolphins are already over the cap and this tag is not going to help their efforts. Whether they trade or give Landry a new contract, expect quite a few roster moves to free up some cap space.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Landry signs tag as Dolphins, agent try to swing trade | Miami Herald

Jarvis Landry is officially under contract for the 2018 season. But the odds of him playing a down for the Dolphins are slim. Trade talk is heating up.

Dolphins Front Office

Tom Garfinkel promoted to Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel, with the team since 2013, has been promoted to a vice chairman position to go along with his former job.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kenny Stills is doing a lot more than kneeling this offseason – ProFootballTalk

While Dolphins owner Stephen Ross inserted himself back into and then tried to extricate himself from the national anthem debate this week, one of his players who kneel is taking his advocacy far beyond the sideline.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins to release Julius Thomas, Lawrence Timmons | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins should learn multiple valuable lessons from their failed time with tight end Julius Thomas and linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/8/18: Jarvis Landry Frustrated With Market - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Free Agents: Jarvis Landry signs Miami Dolphins franchise tag | The Daily Dolphin

Jarvis Landry has signed his franchise tag, according to a league source, clearing the way for the Miami Dolphins to trade him. By signing the tag, Landry is in line to earn about $16 million this season. But Landry wants a long-term deal the Dolphins appear unwilling to give him.

The “For Real?” Files: DeVante Parker - The Phinsider

There’s only one question to answer in this off-season series: do you think this young guy is for real?

Jarvis Landry signs franchise tag - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has signed the franchise tag.

The Unending Saga Of Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

Up until now, I’ve gone to great lengths to try and avoid having to weigh in on the seemingly on-again-off-again status of WR Jarvis Landry with the Dolphins, but now it’s just gotten too big for...