The Splash Zone 3/7/18: Stephen Ross Won’t Force Players To Stand

There was a little uproar yesterday as Stephen Ross was quoted saying all players will be forced to stand for the National Anthem. However, Ross issued a statement saying he would not force his players to stand. Ross would love for his players stand, but he supports the players stand to take a knee.

A day after saying flatly that all Dolphins players will be standing for the national anthem next season, owner Stephen Ross issued a statement backing off that comment and making clear there will be no anti-kneeling policy.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2018 NFL Free Agents: Best available backups for Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins are planning to enter 2018 with Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback. This does not preclude Miami from drafting a quarterback as high as the first round, if coach Adam Gase endears himself to one.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

‘Travesty’ and trepidation: Past, present Miami Dolphins sweating out Jarvis Landry drama | The Daily Dolphin

HOLLYWOOD — One was a featured back for the Dolphins, the other, Dan Marino’s go-to man when it came to moving the chains. Together, Terry Kirby and O.J. McDuffie likely sound like many fans sweating out the ever-increasing prospect of the Dolphins parting with Jarvis Landry.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins excited about Robert Quinn addition | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are privately excited about the idea of acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn but given their recent history in defensive end acquisitions it would be wise to wait and see.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins are $19 million over 2018 salary cap, must trim payroll - Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins must trim $19 million in payroll by March 14 to finalize the trade for Robert Quinn and tender some of the team's restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

