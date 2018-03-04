The Splash Zone 3/4/18: Jarivs Landry For Jordan Howard? No Way

Rumors came out yesterday that the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears had a trade set up. The Dolphins were to send Jarvis Landry and a third round pick to the Bears for Jordan Howard. The teams would also swap first round selections with the Dolphins moving up to #8 from #11. The trade seemed too good to be true and was quickly squashed after the news came out.

There's been talk of a trade between the Dolphins and Bears, sending Jarvis Landry to Chicago and Jordan Howard to Miami. But we hear it's nothing more than talk. A league source tells PFT there's "no way" it's happening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jarvis Landry wants a long-term contract, of course, and all parties seem to realize at this point that it's just not going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. That will certainly disappoint Landry, who wanted all along, to stay with the team that drafted him.

The Miami Dolphins defense improved Friday — but what was the statement in getting Robert Quinn from the Los Angeles Rams?

Touchdowns are six points.

Field goals are three points.

Conversions are two points.

Safeties are two points.

Point after attempts are one points.

And then there is the one-point safety.

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, sending to LA a fourth-round draft pick for defensive end Robert Quinn, along with the two teams swapping sixth-round...

We all knew the Jarvis Landry Saga was far from over, and now it appears to have taken another unexpected turn.

NBC Chicago’s John Mullen is reporting, that the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears...