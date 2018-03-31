The Splash Zone 3/31/18: Can Amendola & Wilson Replace Landry’s Production?

With fan favorite Jarvis Landry heading to the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins had to find a wide receiver to play in the slot. The Dolphins added not one, but two receivers who can help fill that role. Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola were added at cheap prices compared to what Landry wanted.

Dolphins: Wilson, Amendola can replace Landry’s production | Miami Herald

Change is hard. Fans do not like seeing their favorite players leave. But the Dolphins have a plan for replacing Jarvis Landry using Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins coach Adam Gase gets much-needed help from OC Dowell Loggains | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—There were points during the recent Dolphins season when coach Adam Gase knew he was in over his head. It’s not that the job was too difficult for Gase or he was unprepared, but he realized he was handling too many parts of the offense.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Don’t apologize for Danny Amendola-Wes Welker comps | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — We live in a society where sometimes we are too sensitive and politically correct, and sometimes we are not thoughtful enough, or even reckless. We live in a NFL world that suddenly has intersected with culture and society and politics like maybe never before.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins starting tight end for 2018 season? Probably A.J. Derby | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—Two key positions the Dolphins haven’t addressed this offseason are tight end and linebacker. With the majority of free agency wrapped up, at least until more players get cut, those figure to priorities in next month’s NFL Draft.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: The lesson Laremy Tunsil learned in 2017 | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Laremy Tunsil may play in five Pro Bowls before his left tackle career is over, but any highlight videos will probably not include footage from the 2017 season. The Miami Dolphins expected Tunsil to play at a much higher level than he did last season, his first at left tackle.

