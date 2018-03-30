The Splash Zone 3/30/18: Dolphins Leaning On Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins are going to go as far as Ryan Tannehill can take them. In his first season with Adam Gase, Tannehill started slow, but started to show a ton of progress as the season went on. As soon as Tannehill hit his stride, his season was over and we haven’t seen him play in over a year. The last time Tannehill played, Jay Ajayi was his running back, Mike Pouncey was snapping him the ball, and Jarvis Landry was his trusted slot receiver.

Miami Dolphins really, really, (really) counting on Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill is ready to take the next step in his career. Of course, Tannehill hasn't taken any step in an NFL game since December 11, 2016.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2018 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper explains Miami Dolphins’ quarterback options | The Daily Dolphin

If everyone is operating under the assumption that the top four quarterbacks in next month’s NFL Draft are out of the Dolphins’ reach at No. 11, it’s time to sift through contingency plans.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ coy on DeVante Parker’s fifth-year option | Miami Herald

Now in his fourth year as a pro, receiver DeVante Parker must produce, or his time with the Miami Dolphins will soon be over.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has big plans for new WR Albert Wilson | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—Don’t be fooled by Adam Gase’s jokes about his newest weapon in the passing game. He likes to laugh about Albert Wilson’s 5-foot-9 stature and how he “towers over” diminutive teammate Jakeem Grant offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, but he’s ultra-serious about what he t...

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins: Is starting cornerback role Cordrea Tankersley’s to lose? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — In an ideal world, cornerback Tony Lippett would return from his season-ending Achilles injury and compete with Cordrea Tankersley for a starting spot on the Dolphins. But Lippett's injury is historically difficult to bounce back from.

Dolphins Offseason

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a new pick for Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft has the Dolphins taking perhaps the top draftable player in the state of Florida.

