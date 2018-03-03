The Splash Zone 3/3/18: Dolphins Trade For Robert Quinn

The Miami Dolphins defensive line just got a helluva lot stronger. The team traded for Robert Quinn, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. Some have speculated that this may be the end of the Cameron Wake era in Miami as the team already has Andre Branch, Charles Harris, and Wake at the defensive end position.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

L.A. Rams to trade Robert Quinn to Miami Dolphins - NFL.com

The Los Angeles Rams are trading Quinn to the Miami Dolphins, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins: Mayfield-to-Miami buzz grows at Scouting Combine | Miami Herald

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and the Miami Dolphins seem like a perfect match. Will it happen?

2018 NFL Combine: Top QB prospects love Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—The NFL Combine is really about prospects convincing the horde of team representatives that they’re worthy of being picked, but the Dolphins have been making a strong impression on the players as well.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jarvis Landry on the trade block - what's next? | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are trading receiver Jarvis Landry and there are good reasons for that and significant hurdles to clear before that happens.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins still debating where to play offensive lineman Jesse Davis | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—The Dolphins think they have one piece to their offensive line puzzle for 2018, they just don’t know where he fits. Jesse Davis earned the status of being a starter for the upcoming season by playing well in 10 starts at left guard, right guard and right tackle, plus signific...

Dolphins Defensive Line

Does Dolphins’ trade for Rams DE Robert Quinn mean somebody’s gone? | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—The Dolphins are in the market for several positions this offseason, but defensive end wasn’t thought to be one of them. That’s what made today’s trade for longtime Rams defensive end Robert Quinn in a deal that involves some yet-to-be-disclosed exchange of draft picks a ...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/2/18: Jarvis Landry Most Likely Playing For A Different Team - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins have interest in free agent center Travis Swanson - The Phinsider

The Dolphins could look to free agency to boost the team’s offensive line.

Phinsider Radio - Interview with Dan Orlovsky and discussion regarding Ryan Tannehill and Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

This week, we talk to former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky about all things NFL. We also dive into the Jarvis Landry situation

The OL Debate: Draft High, Low Or FA? - The Phinsider

As we edge ever closer to free agency and the draft, a hot topic of discussion here on the Phinsider is how to shore up the Dolphins’ offensive line, to try and get it to a level that is at or...

Jarvis Landry trade is best case scenario at this point - The Phinsider

Overnight, news broke that the Miami Dolphins had given Jarvis Landry and his representation permission to seek a trade. The team is also thought to be looking for a partner willing to acquire the...