The Splash Zone 3/29/18: Dolphins Never Thought Of Rebuilding

With the release of some big name veterans, some believed that the Miami Dolphins were going into a rebuild, but that is not the case. Mike Tannenbaum, who wants to keep his job, stated that he believes in the players and coaches and is counting on them to do well and show some progress. He also added that having Ryan Tannehill back is going to be a huge plus and he’s not wrong there.

Miami Dolphins say they have no interest in rebuilding | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase, president/football operations Mike Tannenbaum and the front office are convinced quarterback Ryan Tannehill is good enough to make them a playoff contender. So there was no thought given to embarking on a rebuilding project.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why the Miami Dolphins signed Brock Osweiler | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — When the Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Brock Osweiler, well, some wondered why. "I think Brock has the tool set really that we saw when we drafted him in Denver," Miami coach Adam Gase said Tuesday at the NFL Owners Meetings.

2018 NFL Draft: No certainty Miami Dolphins pick a quarterback at all | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—It seems obvious the Dolphins need to get a quarterback reasonably high in this year’s NFL Draft class. Even if they’re committed to Ryan Tannehill for the remainder of his contract, three more seasons, they need a quality backup for 2018 and a contingency for the future in case Ta...

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins expect new center, guard to benefit Ryan Tannehill | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — The Miami Dolphins believe center Daniel Kilgore and guard Josh Sitton are going to have a positive impact on Ryan Tannehill. First of all, coach Adam Gase thinks Tannehill is going to take fewer violent shots, because of their talent.

Dolphins Offseason

AC in the AM: Newcomers Bringing Plenty To This Team

For the first time since just after the season ended, Coach Adam Gase answered questions from the media Tuesday morning at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando and weighed in on all sorts of important topics.

Miami Dolphins new players come with playoff experience | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have spent the offseason adding players who have played in seven Super Bowls and 49 total postseason games to a locker room that previously had very little taste of playoff success.

Former Dolphins

Ndamukong Suh contract: Where did Miami Dolphins go wrong? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—Putting a league-record $22.2 million in dead salary cap money on the books eventually would never be part of a team’s long-term plan. Considering the Dolphins just absorbed that hit by cutting Ndamukong Suh three seasons into a six-year deal, it’s clear something went sideways.

