The Splash Zone 3/28/18: Adam Gase Speaks At NFL Owners Meeting

Adam Gase sat down and had a great breakfast with multiple reporters yesterday at the NFL owners meeting. Gase was asked multiple questions and discussed about this offseason and the upcoming season. One thing is clear, Gase is glad to have Ryan Tannehill back but hasn’t closed the door on drafting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Adam Gase discusses the Miami Dolphins over breakfast | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase addressed numerous topics of importance on Tuesday. He talked about Ryan Tannehill, free agency additions, team culture and the defense.

Is owner Stephen Ross OK with Robert Quinn’s raised fist protest? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — The Miami Dolphins are excited about the off-season addition of defensive end Robert Quinn, who has 62.5 career sacks. But is Dolphins owner Stephen Ross OK with Quinn's protest of social injustice with a raised fist during the national anthem? "I've always believed in players and s...

Dolphins' Ross was originally surprised at shakeup | Miami Herald

Stephen Ross scratched his head when his football people told him they would get better by letting Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry and Mike Pouncey walk.

Dolphins' Gase sees a lot of himself in Baker Mayfield | Miami Herald

The Dolphins probably will not have a chance to draft Baker Mayfield. Too bad for Adam Gase, who raved about the Heisman Trophy winner.

Dolphins have new, better leaders, Gase insists | Miami Herald

The Dolphins expect a new energy inside their building with the addition of a bunch of serious veterans.

Dolphins' Adam Gase loves new offensive weapons, planning changes | Miami Herald

Adam Gase discussed his new offensive weapons and other topics.

Miami Dolphins convinced Ryan Tannehill a winner | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins believe Ryan Tannehill’s return for 2018 will make them better than 2017 and he can someday make them a championship team.

Miami Dolphins: Is time up on DeVante Parker’s upside and potential? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — There was a lot of talk about small wide receivers on Tuesday morning. Albert Wilson is fast, but small. Danny Amendola is quick, but small. Jakeem Grant is lightning, but small. Jarvis Landry is gone, but he was pretty small. You know who's not small? DeVante Parker.

Why the Miami Dolphins brought Ja’Wuan James back | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — The Dolphins could have reneged on a fifth-year option for offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, or even traded him. But Miami coach Adam Gase revealed Tuesday that a key post-season meeting with James made him excited about the prospect of keeping James on the roster.

Miami Dolphins expected to start Jesse Davis at right guard | Miami Herald

Right guard is the only open position on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. So who will start: Ted Larsen or Jesse Davis?

Squint real hard, and maybe you’ll see what Miami Dolphins’ plan is | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — A couple of years ago, general manager Chris Grier declared an end to the dysfunction with the Dolphins. Tuesday morning, coach Adam Gase declared that the leaders in his locker room won’t put up with the BS that occurred in the past, although Gase admitted he’s still uncertai...

Why didn’t the Miami Dolphins just blow it up with a youth movement? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO — The Miami Dolphins opted to sign some experienced free agents this off-season, such as Frank Gore (34), Danny Amendola (32) and Josh Sitton (31).

ORLANDO, Fla. - Head Coach Adam Gase reiterated Tuesday his excitement about having Ryan Tannehill back as his starting quarterback, adding that Tannehill could be better with his offense because had to sit out all of last season with a knee injury.

Was there beef between Dolphins’ Adam Gase, Jarvis Landry at the end? | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—There’s rarely a clean exit in sports that leaves both sides happy, and Jarvis Landry’s run with the Dolphins didn’t seem to end well leading up to them shipping him to Cleveland. The parts that everybody saw were the confrontations late in the season.

