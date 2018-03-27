The Splash Zone 3/27/18: Dolphins Looking At Two Georgia Running Backs

The Miami Dolphins added future Hall of Famer, Frank Gore to the backfield last week but that doesn’t mean the team has stopped looking at running backs. Gore is going to bring a huge veteran presence to the room and the starting spot is taken by Kenyan Drake. The Dolphins would like to add a rookie back to the backfield and have expressed interest in Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, both of whom played for Georgia.

Miami Dolphins intersted in Georgia running backs | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins remain interested in drafting a running back and are closely considering the Georgia tandem of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel

NFL looks to change rules on receiver catches, quarterback slides | The Daily Dolphin

ORLANDO—The NFL has been tinkering with its rules on what constitutes a catch for years to get it right, and it now believes that was the wrong approach altogether.

AC in the AM: Five Thoughts On The Frank Gore Signing

Miami Dolphins schedule visit with Alabama's Rashaan Evans | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins know they need to add another linebacker ot their starting lineup, and Georgia’s Roquan Smith is hardly the only high-end player they like in this group of draftable prospects. The Dolphins have displayed interest in Alabama’s Rashaan Evans and have scheduled a visit with him at team headquarters, a source said.

Miami Dolphins trying to trade for talent to upgrade roster | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are looking to upgrade multiple positions before or after the draft, and doing it via trade is a viable avenue the team is pursuing, according to club sources.

Former coaches talks about new Dolphins Robert Quinn and Albert Wilson | Miami Herald

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the Los Angeles Rams’ coach Sean McVay discussed new Dolphins Albert Wilson and Robert Quinn.

2018 Free Agents: Miami Dolphins’ S Michael Thomas to NY Giants | The Daily Dolphin

Miami Dolphins special teams captain Michael Thomas has agreed to a 2-year deal with the New York Giants, according to a league source. Thomas, 29, made his mark with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent from Stanford in 2013.

