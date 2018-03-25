The Splash Zone 3/25/18: Adding Brock Osweiler Changes Nothing

The Miami Dolphins added Brock Osweiler yesterday to serve as the Dolphins backup quarterback, for the time being. The Dolphins still plan to look at quarterbacks in the draft, but nothing is set in stone. A first round quarterback just doesn’t seem likely at this point unless someone like Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield somehow falls to the team at #11.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins quarterback search continues into draft | Miami Herald

When the Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Brock Osweiler they made no promises he would be on the team or they would quit searching for a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Wayne Huizenga

Andy Cohen: Huizenga Was A class Act In So Many Ways

I'm not sure there has ever been or will ever be a more important person to the overall South Florida sports scene than Wayne Huizenga.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins meet with UM tight end Chris Herndon | Miami Herald

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on the draft, Frank Gore and free agency

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/24/18: Dolphins Bring Back Sam Young - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Radio: Looking at linebacker options for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft - The Phinsider

This week on Phinsider Radio, we take a look at the linebacker options for the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming NFL Draft. This includes the ‘big three’ and several middle-round options.

NFL Free Agency 2018: Ndamukong Suh receives offer from Jets - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins could soon be facing one of the top defensive tackles in the league twice a year - and it was a player they had on their roster for the past three seasons. According to Suh, who...