The Splash Zone 3/24/18: Dolphins Bring Back Sam Young

The Miami Dolphins brought back a very important piece for their offensive line. The team re-signed Sam Young who will continue to serve as the teams backup left and right tackle. After Ja’Wuan James was lost for the season, Young stepped in a performed pretty well with a few speed bumps near the beginning. The Dolphins finally have some great depth on the offensive line for once.

Then -Miami Dolphins owner H. Wayne Huizenga spared no expense to get what the team needed. In one case, he took his private jet to meet with then-LSU head coach Nick Saban.

H. Wayne Huizenga, who owned the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers, AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster, has died at 80 in Fort Lauderdale.

If there’s one team that ought to know the importance of a dependable backup quarterback, it’s the Dolphins, which explains why free agent Brock Osweiler is visiting Davie.

The Dolphins have a new backup quarterback, again going with a veteran with plenty of money who may or may not be able to play. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are signing Brock Osweiler. He visited with the team today and they and he apparently liked what they saw.

Adam Gase and Brock Osweiler, together again. Osweiler, who worked with Gase in Denver, on Friday agreed to play for him in Miami.

Veteran NFL running back, University of Miami star and Coral Gables High alumnus Frank Gore signed with the Dolphins on Thursday. Daniel Kilgore, the Dolphins’ new center who played with Gore in San Francisco, is happy about the move.

The former Dolphins owner and South Florida business man passed away on Friday. Huizenga was 80-years-old. No cause of death was released.

