The Splash Zone 3/23/18: Dolphins Bring Frank Gore Home

Frank Gore is most likely playing his last year of football and what better way to go out then by playing at home. Gore was born in Miami and was a star running back for the Miami Hurricanes before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Gore is #5 all time in career rushing yards with 14,026 and should jump up to #4 at some point as Curtis Martin has 14,101 yards.

Dolphins sign Frank Gore – ProFootballTalk

Frank Gore is going home. Gore, the longtime veteran running back who was born in Miami, grew up in the area and played college ball for the Miami Hurricanes, has signed with the Dolphins. It's a one-year deal for Gore, who will turn 35 in May and may only have one more year left in him.

Miami Dolphins make a quarterback decision | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have decided that no matter what the circumstances in the draft, they want to sign a veteran backup quarterback — and Brock Osweiler seems to be their first choice.

2018 NFL free agents: Linebacker NaVorro Bowman could help Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

The Dolphins aren’t exactly stacked at linebacker, and there are still some decent options available in free agency. Miami goes into the upcoming season with Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan marked down as starters, and those two are clearly the best options on the roster but neither is a c...

Miami Dolphins interested in Baker Mayfield, Roquan Smith | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are interested in both Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners and Roquan Smith of the Georgia Bulldogs as first-round draft candidates.

Chiefs sign Damien Williams – ProFootballTalk

The Chiefs have added a player to their backfield. Agent Ian Greengross announced on Thursday that his client Damien Williams has signed with Kansas City. No terms of the deal were announced.

Could the former Miami Hurricane return home?

The Miami Dolphins’ major free agency moves this year appear to be fairly well completed. The team has around $8 million in salary cap space remaining, with an additional $17 million coming on June...

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler on a visit, according to Sirius XM’s Craig Mish. This would be Osweiler’s first visit during this year’s free agency period. The...

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.

2. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

4. Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. St.

In what is essentially a trade of undrafted free agents from 2014, the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason signed wide receiver Albert Wilson from the Kansas City Chiefs and now see running back D...

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent running back Frank Gore on Thursday. Gore had been meeting with the team earlier in the day, and now will stay with the team,...