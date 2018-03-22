The Splash Zone 3/22/18: Can Dolphins Fill Needs Through The Draft?

The Miami Dolphins had a somewhat quiet free agency, besides a couple surprise releases and the Jarvis Landry trade. But the team has yet to fill some of the needs for this team. The team still needs a starter at tight end, a backup quarterback, and probably another starting linebacker.

After quiet free agency, Dolphins might draft for need | Miami Herald

Linebacker. Tight end. Running back. Backup quarterback. A week into free agency, the Dolphins still have a lot of holes to plug. Can they do it all in the draft?

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Do metrics show Amendola, Wilson replace Landry? | The Daily Dolphin

As of now, Jarvis Landry is going to cost the Cleveland Browns $15.9 million in 2018. As we've long explained, the Dolphins didn't want to pay Landry that. And so, instead, Miami dealt Landry away and signed veteran Danny Amendola and up-and-comer Albert Wilson in free agency.

Dolphins Offseason

4-12: That’s the territory national media are placing the Miami Dolphins now | The Daily Dolphin

We in South Florida track every move the Dolphins make — Ndamukong Suh is gone! Josh Sitton arrives! — so sometimes it’s interesting to take a step back and look at the big picture of this team, especially from a national perspective. It’s interesting, but ugly. NFL.

Former Dolphins

Ex-Dolphin Mike Pouncey excited to play with Philip Rivers | Miami Herald

Former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. The three-time Pro Bowler said one factor in his decision was the opportunity to play a Hall of Fame quarterback such as the Chargers’ Philip Rivers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

