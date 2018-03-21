The Splash Zone 3/21/18: Dolphins Choose Ryan Tannehill

With the way free agency played out and the restructuring of his deal, Ryan Tannehill is the Miami Dolphins quarterback for the time being. With teams trading up in the first round, it would be tough for the Dolphins to select a quarterback in round 1 this year. But that’s also some good news. With a run on quarterbacks, there will be some great defensive talent available for the team to select.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins pick Ryan Tannehill as their savior | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins have decided Ryan Tannehill is the quarterback to take them to a championship, based on what they’ve done in NFL free agency and in restructuring his contract.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins' current NFL salary cap situation | Miami Herald

The contract and salary cap numbers for multiple Miami Dolphins free agency moves are now officially available. The Dolphins have 61 players under contract and have $9,166,140 salary cap space to deal with today.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/20/18: DeMarco Murray Won’t Be Paid Much, If Signed - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2018 NFL Scouting Notes: Combine Edition 2 - The Phinsider

Like I said in my previous offense recap of the Combine, this event has always been a favorite of mine. I firmly believe that the tape is where you scout a player but the ‘underwear Olympics’ add...

Free agent safety Michael Thomas visits with Pittsburgh Steelers - The Phinsider

Last year’s special teams captain may not be returning next season.