The Splash Zone 3/20/18: DeMarco Murray Won’t Be Paid Much, If Signed

If the visit goes well and the price is right, DeMarco Murray will be a Miami Dolphins. However, if the running back wants too much, the Dolphins will simply move on and find another free agent or draft a running back. The Dolphins would like to add a veteran back to help Kenyan Drake in the backfield, but don’t want to spend too much on the position.

Miami Dolphins won't pay DeMarco Murray a lot | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are hosting running back DeMarco Murray on a free agent visit but if he plans to be highly paid, he’s not going to remain in the team’s plans very long.

Hard Rock Stadium football parking work in progress due to Miami Open | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—The grand plans to bring the Miami Open tennis tournament to Hard Rock Stadium look spectacular. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ vision to create a world-class sports venue is coming together, and if the actual facility looks close to the renderings on display at this morning’s ...

Miami Dolphins seeking help at linebacker and defensive tackle | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins need help at linebacker and defensive tackle. We look a some of the options available for each position.

2018 NFL Draft: Why Miami Dolphins should consider LB Tremaine Edmunds | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS — It's rare that NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock can't think of a fair comparable for a player. This is the case with Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. "That's the definition of unique, there is only one of them," Mayock said of Edmunds.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Palm Beach Post’s Jason Lieser | Version 2.0 | The Daily Dolphin

With the bulk of free agency done, the next step around the NFL is attacking needs in next month’s draft. Some of those priorities have changed based on player movement over the past few weeks, and that could prompt more picks being traded.

The Splash Zone 3/19/18: A Quarterback In Round 1 Is Not Likely Now - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL free agency 2018: Miami Dolphins depth chart and roster status after Week 1 - The Phinsider

There have been plenty of changes for the Miami Dolphins over the past week. Out are wide receiver Jarvis Landry (trade to Cleveland Browns), center Mike Pouncey (cut), defensive tackle Ndamukong...

NFL free agency 2018: Danny Amendola moves from New England Patriots to Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins made a move that most fans of the team are not used to seeing - they signed a New England Patriots player away from their AFC East rivals, rather than having a Dolphins player...

2018 NFL Draft prospect profile: Derwin James - The Phinsider

With the 11th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select; Derwin James, Safety, Florida State University

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Nogle’s 1.1 projection - UPDATED - The Phinsider

The first mad-rush of free agency is complete, so we have a little better idea of what are the draft needs for all 32 NFL franchises. Things will still be happening in free agency over the next few...