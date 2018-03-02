The Splash Zone 3/2/18: Jarvis Landry Most Likely Playing For A Different Team

You’ve probably seen this headline before but Jarvis Landry is probably playing for a new team in 2018. If the Dolphins can find someone to trade him to, he’s gone. Adam Gase stated that they franchised Landry to keep him in Miami, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

If the Dolphins can find trade partner Jarvis Landry is gone | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, trying to trade receiver Jarvis Landry, are trying not to lie about their intentions while also trying to make it seem as if they want to keep the player to prop up his trade value.

Dolphins Running Backs

2018 NFL free agents: Dolphins RB Damien Williams has shoulder surgery | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—Dolphins running back Damien Williams was willing to play through a separated shoulder late last season even knowing he would risk it popping back out without surgery.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase explains why he needs new OC Dowell Loggains | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—It turns out being a mind reader is an essential qualification for being the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. Adam Gase didn’t necessarily go into the offseason thinking he needed help running the offense, his specialty, but when former co-worker Dowell Loggains became avai...

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins grant Jarvis Landry permission to seek trade | Miami Herald

Here’s what happened when Landry’s representation and the Dolphins met this week.

A trade for Landry would be relatively easy, GMs suggest | Miami Herald

The buzz in Indy is the Dolphins want to trade Jarvis Landry. How difficult would such a trade be to pull off? We asked the people who would know.

Free Agency Preview: Wide Receivers

With the start of the new league year approaching, dolphins.com continues a series of free agency previews with the wide receiver position.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Jermon Bushrod? ‘Put a question mark’ on if he’ll retire from Miami Dolphins | The Daily Dolphin

Given that Jermon Bushrod will turn 34 before next season and suffered through an injury-plagued 2017, it was easy to assume that might be the last we’ve seen of him.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/1/18: Adam Gase Meets With The Media At The Combine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The “For Real?” Files: Isaac Asiata - The Phinsider

There’s only one question to answer in this off-season series: do you think this young guy is for real?

Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill ‘going to be our starting quarterback’, not ‘changing anytime soon’ - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase met with the media on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. While much of his 15-minute press conference featured questions about the status of wide receiver J...

The 2018 NFL Draft could finally land Miami its tight end - The Phinsider

The 2018 tight end class is stacked with talent beyond the first round.

NFL Insiders predict, preview 2018 offseason - Free agency, trades, signings, cuts

The Dolphins franchised Jarvis Landry. Now what's their move? Our NFL Insiders weigh in on whether Miami will shop the wide receiver, and other big topics of the offseason.