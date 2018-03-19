The Splash Zone 3/19/18: A Quarterback In Round 1 Is Not Likely Now

The New York Jets gave up a ton to move up to No. 3 after making a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets will most likely be selecting one of the NFL Drafts top quarterbacks. By the time the Dolphins pick, Baker Mayfield and company will more than likely be gone. However, if there is that run on quarterbacks, a top defensive talent will be there for the Dolphins at No. 11.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2018 NFL Draft: Teams line up for QBs, forcing Dolphins to shift focus | The Daily Dolphin

MIAMI GARDENS—It doesn’t matter which of the top quarterbacks the Dolphins like in this year’s NFL Draft if none of them are still around when it’s their turn to pick.

Dolphins Running Backs

2018 NFL Free Agents: DeMarco Murray visiting Dolphins Sunday | The Daily Dolphin

The best free agent running back available is former Cowboy, Eagle and Titan DeMarco Murray. And according to a league source, Murray is traveling to South Florida Sunday to visit with the Dolphins. It makes sense. Miami needs a running back to complement starter Kenyan Drake.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Finally, another team made Danny Amendola a competitive offer – ProFootballTalk

A narrative emerged in New England in recent years regarding receiver Danny Amendola. With Amendola taking less money to stay in almost every year of the five-year deal he signed in 2013 after the departure of Wes Welker, many believed that Amendola would never leave.

Former Dolphins

Loyal to the very end, Mike Pouncey gave Miami Dolphins all he had to give | The Daily Dolphin

It would be tough to find a player more grateful to wear aqua and orange than Mike Pouncey. Even as he and the organization were finalizing their divorce, he was declaring himself “a Miami Dolphin for life.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 3/18/18: Dolphins Showing Interest In DeMarco Murray - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.